Six New Tenants Open at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Six new retailers and restaurants have joined the tenant lineup at Easton Town Center, a retail destination in Columbus co-developed by The Georgetown Co., L Brands and Steiner + Associates. UpWest has opened its fourth store and its first in Ohio. The brand offers apparel, sleep, wellness and home goods products for men and women. Brassica, now open, is a Columbus restaurant known for its sandwiches and salads that are inspired by Eastern Mediterranean cuisine. Buff City Soap has opened its first location in Columbus. The retailer offers scented soaps that are made with plant-based ingredients.

The breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant Another Broken Egg will open at Easton Town Center this fall. Afra Grill, also opening this fall, offers dishes inspired by authentic African flavors, spices and sauces. Lastly, Boss Gal Beauty Bar is scheduled to open in September. This will be the third central Ohio location for the tenant, which offers a facial bar and private medical treatment rooms. Easton Town Center spans 2.9 million square feet.