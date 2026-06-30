Six New Tenants Sign Leases at Mixed-Use Development in Pittsboro, North Carolina

PITTSBORO, N.C. — Six new tenants have signed leases at MOSAIC at Chatham Park, a 44-acre development in Pittsboro, roughly 35 miles east of Raleigh. MOSAIC serves as the commercial gateway to Chatham Park, an 8,500-acre mixed-use development currently underway. Italian restaurant a Tavolo is slated to open this August, and Atlanta-based restaurant Flying Biscuit is anticipated to open in the third quarter of 2027. New View Eye Care will open in March 2027, while gourmet ice creamery and candy kitchen Pecan Jacks is anticipated to open this summer. Verizon will open in the fourth quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, First Horizon Bank has acquired a nearly 1-acre parcel for $2.6 million to construct a 3,150-square-foot building.

Eight of the 17 buildings planned for MOSAIC are complete. One building is currently under construction and nine are in the pre-construction phase. The project is expected to be fully complete by 2030. Upon completion, Chatham Park is expected to comprise approximately 22,000 homes, with 22 million square feet of office, research, retail, educational and community space.

Northwood Landing, a grocery-anchored mixed-used development situated adjacent to MOSAIC, has also recently welcomed two new tenants, including Chase Bank and Wells Family Dental Group. Additional tenants at the center are Dunkin’, O.M. Tea, Zaxby’s, Haw River Animal Hospital, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Great Clips, Hubie’s Express Car Wash, NailShiny, FirstHealth of the Carolinas and ABC Commission.