Six New Tenants Sign Office Leases at The Grove in Raleigh, North Carolina

by Hayden Spiess

RALEIGH, N.C. — Six new tenants have signed leases at The Grove, an office redevelopment project currently underway in Raleigh. The new tenants include Allbridge, BWE, EDSA, RHA Wealth and VetPride Services.

The Grove, which is now roughly 30 percent preleased, features 152,000 square feet of office and 16,000 square feet of amenity space across two buildings. Amenities at the property include conference facilities, a 5,000-square-foot gym, indoor pickleball courts, a covered porch, library and café/bar.

CBRE|Raleigh’s Investor Leasing Group represented the landlord, Chartwell Property Group, in the leasing negotiations. 

