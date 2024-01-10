Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Six New Tenants to Open at Hawthorn Shopping Center in Vernon Hills, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Six new tenants are slated to open at Hawthorn, a regional shopping center undergoing redevelopment in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. Sephora, Anthropologie, FP Movement and The Lovesac Co. will open this year at the new Hawthorn Row outdoor streetscape. Also this year, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will open on an outparcel along Milwaukee Avenue. In 2025, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will open along Townline Road next to the Sleep Number store.

The Domaine, a 311-unit luxury apartment complex, recently opened on the east side of the Hawthorn property. The next phase of development calls for another 250 apartment units and a three-acre amenitized plaza, a new food gallery on the upper level, and the addition of curated food and beverage tenants for the center’s ring road outparcels. Hawthorn originally opened 50 years ago.

