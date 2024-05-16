Thursday, May 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Avenue Peachtree City is an open-air shopping center located in Peachtree City, Ga.
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Six New Tenants to Open at The Avenue Peachtree City in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Six new tenants have signed leases at The Avenue Peachtree City, an open-air shopping center located in Peachtree City, approximately 40 miles outside Atlanta. Beignets and Brew is now open at the property, with HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern scheduled to open a 5,781-square-foot restaurant later this month.

Kendra Scott, Motivate Studios and 9292 Korean BBQ have also signed leases at the center and will occupy 2,000; 2,000; and 8,015 square feet, respectively, beginning this summer. Additionally, Arhaus will open a 7,085-square-foot store at The Avenue Peachtree City later this year. JLL manages the property on behalf of the owner, Memphis-based Poag Development Group.

You may also like

McShane Construction to Build 34-Acre Mixed-Use Development in...

Crestlight, GEM Realty Capital Acquire 1.2 MSF Warehouse...

Walmart to Open 75,000 SF Neighborhood Market Store...

JLL Arranges Refinancing for 218-Room Hyatt Centric Hotel...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Retail...

Brooklyn Fare Kitchen & Market Opens 25,500 SF...

Bluestar Direct Signs 13,500 SF Industrial Lease Expansion...

Lamar Cos. Acquires 440,370 SF Geneva Commons Shopping...

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $7.8M Sale of Cannabis...