Six New Tenants to Open at The Avenue Peachtree City in Metro Atlanta

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Six new tenants have signed leases at The Avenue Peachtree City, an open-air shopping center located in Peachtree City, approximately 40 miles outside Atlanta. Beignets and Brew is now open at the property, with HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern scheduled to open a 5,781-square-foot restaurant later this month.

Kendra Scott, Motivate Studios and 9292 Korean BBQ have also signed leases at the center and will occupy 2,000; 2,000; and 8,015 square feet, respectively, beginning this summer. Additionally, Arhaus will open a 7,085-square-foot store at The Avenue Peachtree City later this year. JLL manages the property on behalf of the owner, Memphis-based Poag Development Group.