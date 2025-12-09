Six Retail, Restaurant Tenants to Open at The Cliff in Metro Las Vegas

HENDERSON, NEV. — A partnership between Partners Capital Inc. and CAST has announced the first wave of tenants for The Cliff, a 100,000-square-foot retail development located in Henderson, roughly 15 miles outside Las Vegas. Retail and restaurant concepts including The Taco Stand, Killer Whale Creamery, Lyte House, The Barista Botanist and Next Health, along with new anchor tenant Arhaus, are anticipated to open by late 2026. Construction is set to begin in early 2026. Serving as the gateway to the Green Valley Ranch master-planned community, The Cliff is anticipated to open in fall 2026 and will be Henderson’s first retail development in more than 20 years, according to the development team.