Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Cliff-Henderson-NV
The Cliff, a 100,000-square-foot retail development in Henderson, Nev., will be home to tenants including The Taco Stand, Killer Whale Creamery, Lyte House, The Barista Botanist, Next Health and Arhaus.
DevelopmentNevadaRestaurantRetailWestern

Six Retail, Restaurant Tenants to Open at The Cliff in Metro Las Vegas

by Amy Works

HENDERSON, NEV. — A partnership between Partners Capital Inc. and CAST has announced the first wave of tenants for The Cliff, a 100,000-square-foot retail development located in Henderson, roughly 15 miles outside Las Vegas. Retail and restaurant concepts including The Taco Stand, Killer Whale Creamery, Lyte House, The Barista Botanist and Next Health, along with new anchor tenant Arhaus, are anticipated to open by late 2026. Construction is set to begin in early 2026. Serving as the gateway to the Green Valley Ranch master-planned community, The Cliff is anticipated to open in fall 2026 and will be Henderson’s first retail development in more than 20 years, according to the development team.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $10M Sale of Hayden...

CBRE Brokers $8.4M Sale of 7-Eleven Ground Lease...

Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 96,323 SF Retail Center...

Pelican Valley Senior Living Begins $8.4M Modernization Project...

Woodside Health Acquires 22,950 SF Dublin Corners Retail...

Lineage Breaks Ground on Cold Storage Facility in...

LanCarte Commercial Negotiates Sale of 31-Acre Multifamily Development...

Overton Moore Properties Buys 525,756 SF Warehouse in...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 445-Bed Skilled Nursing, Assisted...