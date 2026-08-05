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Located in Provo, Utah, Riverwoods Business Park features 185,000 square feet of office space across three buildings.
AcquisitionsOfficeUtahWestern

Six Ridge Partners Divests of Three-Building Riverwoods Business Park in Provo, Utah

by Amy Works

PROVO, UTAH — Six Ridge Partners, formerly Dakota Pacific, has divested of Riverwoods Business Park in Provo. Terms of the transaction were not released. Brandon Fugal, John Monson and Grant Lammerson of Colliers represented Six Ridge Partners in the transaction, while Summit Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer, which purchased the property on behalf of an investor group affiliated with Flagship Cos.

Developed in the mid-1990s, the three-building campus offers 185,000 square feet of research, innovation and office space. Current tenants include Qualtrics, Vivint and UCCU.

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