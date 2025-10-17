Friday, October 17, 2025
Broadcast District at Spring Township, a new mixed-use project in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, will feature 2.5 acres of open green space designed for a variety of uses and include an outdoor fitness space, dog park and places to gather. In addition, a one-mile walking trail will wind around the entire development.
SJC, Concordia to Develop Mixed-Use Project in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WYOMISSING, PA. — A partnership between Atlanta-based SJC Ventures and Washington, D.C.-based Concordia Group will develop Broadcast District at Spring Township, a mixed-use project in Wyomissing, a suburb of Reading. The development will feature 441 residential townhomes and single-family homes by Lennar and 341 apartments by SJC, as well as a 120,000-square-foot retail center that will be anchored by a 35,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market. Other retailers that have committed to the project include MyEyeDr., Sephora, Nothing Bundt Cakes, European Wax Center, Shake Shack, First Watch and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. Construction is scheduled to begin early next year.

