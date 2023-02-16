REBusinessOnline

SJC Ventures Adds 11 New Tenants to Beacon Square Mixed-Use Development in Annapolis, Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Leasing Activity, Maryland, Mixed-Use, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

New tenants signing leases at Beacon Square include Arhaus, Circa Lighting, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, among others.

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — SJC Ventures has announced 11 new tenants joining Beacon Square, a mixed-use development underway in Annapolis. New tenants signing leases include Arhaus, Circa Lighting, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, Meg Fox Aesthetics, GNC, Aspen Dental, Inspire Nails, Cold Stone Creamery, Eggspectation and Jersey Mikes. The first openings are projected for late 2024. Additionally, Beacon Square will be anchored by a 43,000-square-foot grocery tenant that has not yet been announced.

Atlanta-based SJC Ventures has tapped Ray Schupp, Suzanne Katz and Bryan Davis of H&R Retail to lease Beacon Square. In addition to the 52,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, Beacon Square will feature office space and 508 multifamily units. SJC Ventures and partner AvalonBay Communities purchased the land in early 2022 and began construction last August.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  