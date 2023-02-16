SJC Ventures Adds 11 New Tenants to Beacon Square Mixed-Use Development in Annapolis, Maryland

New tenants signing leases at Beacon Square include Arhaus, Circa Lighting, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, among others.

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — SJC Ventures has announced 11 new tenants joining Beacon Square, a mixed-use development underway in Annapolis. New tenants signing leases include Arhaus, Circa Lighting, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, Meg Fox Aesthetics, GNC, Aspen Dental, Inspire Nails, Cold Stone Creamery, Eggspectation and Jersey Mikes. The first openings are projected for late 2024. Additionally, Beacon Square will be anchored by a 43,000-square-foot grocery tenant that has not yet been announced.

Atlanta-based SJC Ventures has tapped Ray Schupp, Suzanne Katz and Bryan Davis of H&R Retail to lease Beacon Square. In addition to the 52,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, Beacon Square will feature office space and 508 multifamily units. SJC Ventures and partner AvalonBay Communities purchased the land in early 2022 and began construction last August.