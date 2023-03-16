SJC Ventures Adds Firebirds Wood Fired Grill to Pinnacle Springs Mixed-Use Development in Rogers, Arkansas

ROGERS, ARK. — Atlanta-based SJC Ventures has signed casual American restaurant chain Firebirds Wood Fired Grill to join the tenant roster at Pinnacle Springs, a mixed-use development underway in Rogers. The 80,498-square-foot development will be anchored by Whole Foods Market. Construction at the site, located at the corner of West Seneca Road and South Promenade Boulevard, will begin this spring. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is tentatively planned to open in the fourth quarter of 2024. Tina Howard of SJC Ventures is leading the leasing assignment for Pinnacle Springs. The developer plans to announce more tenants in the near future. North Carolina-based Firebirds Wood Fired Grill has more than 60 locations across the country, and the Pinnacle Springs location will be its first in Arkansas.