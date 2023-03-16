REBusinessOnline

SJC Ventures Adds Firebirds Wood Fired Grill to Pinnacle Springs Mixed-Use Development in Rogers, Arkansas

Posted on by in Arkansas, Development, Leasing Activity, Mixed-Use, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

ROGERS, ARK. — Atlanta-based SJC Ventures has signed casual American restaurant chain Firebirds Wood Fired Grill to join the tenant roster at Pinnacle Springs, a mixed-use development underway in Rogers. The 80,498-square-foot development will be anchored by Whole Foods Market. Construction at the site, located at the corner of West Seneca Road and South Promenade Boulevard, will begin this spring. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is tentatively planned to open in the fourth quarter of 2024. Tina Howard of SJC Ventures is leading the leasing assignment for Pinnacle Springs. The developer plans to announce more tenants in the near future. North Carolina-based Firebirds Wood Fired Grill has more than 60 locations across the country, and the Pinnacle Springs location will be its first in Arkansas.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  