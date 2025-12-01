Monday, December 1, 2025
SJC Ventures Breaks Ground on Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Wesley Chapel, Florida

by John Nelson

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA. — SJC Ventures has broken ground on Wesley Chapel Station, a 75,968-square-foot shopping center in metro Tampa. A 35,518-square-foot Whole Foods Market will anchor the center, which will be located at the corner of Bruce B Downs and Aronwood boulevards.

Other committed tenants include PopUp Bagels, CAVA, Naked Farmer, Petfolk, The Tox and a nail salon. The center has approximately 15,000 square feet of available vacancy, according to SJC Ventures.

Adjacent to the shopping center, the Atlanta-based firm is underway on an 85,000-square-foot Life Time Fitness club. The developer expects to open the first stores at Wesley Chapel Station in second-quarter 2027.

