SJC Ventures Buys Former Macy’s at Harford Mall in Maryland, Plans 94,600 SF Mixed-Use Development

BEL AIR, MD. — Atlanta-based mixed-use developer SJC Ventures has purchased the former Macy’s store at Harford Mall in Bel Air from CBL Properties, a mall REIT based in Chattanooga, Tenn. The purchase secured the final piece of property needed for SJC to begin construction next month on Derby Place, a 94,600-square-foot mixed-use property.

SJC completed the first phase of development when it converted the former Sears into the Shops of Harford Mall in 2024. Derby Place will be anchored by a 35,000-square-foot organic grocer and 48,000 square feet of shops and restaurants. Another developer will construct 249 multifamily apartment units on the site with on-deck parking. The development will also feature pedestrian walkways, pocket parks and open space.

Derby Place is expected to be ready for occupancy by spring 2028.