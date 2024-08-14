SJC Ventures Completes Phase II of West Ashley Station Shopping Center in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Atlanta-based SJC Ventures, along with general contractor Hill Construction, has completed Phase II of West Ashley Station, a shopping center located at 1125 Savannah Highway in Charleston’s West Ashley neighborhood. Spanning 29,000 square feet, the second phase is fully leased to tenants including Hollywood Feed, Hand & Stone, Another Broken Egg, Pacific Dental, GoodVets, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Nothing Bundt Cakes, CAVA, Nikita Hair Salon, House of Sage (a women’s boutique retailer) and Serotonin Centers.

Several tenants in the second phase are already open. SJC Ventures expects all tenants to be open by February 2025. John Orr and Lindsey Halter of Carolina Retail Experts marketed West Ashley Station for lease.

Phase I of the property includes a 45,062-square-foot Whole Foods Market that opened in 2018.