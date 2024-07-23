SJC Ventures, Nuveen to Develop Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Miami

DORAL, FLA. — Atlanta-based SJC Ventures and Nuveen Real Estate have formed a partnership to develop Doral Marketplace, a new shopping center in suburban Miami that will be anchored by Whole Foods Market. The partnership recently purchased a 10-acre site at the southwest corner of NW 41st Street and NW 107th Avenue for the development, which is set to break ground this fall.

The site is located within Bridge Point Doral, Bridge Industrial’s 175-acre industrial park that will span 2.6 million square feet of Class A industrial space upon completion in early 2025. Michael Finkle of Koniver Stern Group represented SJC Ventures in the land acquisition, and Mark Gilbert of Cushman & Wakefield represented Bridge Industrial.

In addition to Whole Foods, other committed tenants at Doral Marketplace include Shake Shack, First Watch, GoodVets, The Spot Barbershop, Encore Nails, VIO MedSpa and Apizza Brooklyn Resto + Vino. SJC Ventures and Nuveen expect store openings to begin in the second half of 2025.