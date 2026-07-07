SJC Ventures Opens 43,000 SF Whole Foods Grocery Store in Doral, Florida

DORAL, FLA. — Atlanta-based SJC Ventures has opened a 43,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market in Doral, a western suburb of Miami. The grocery store anchors Doral Marketplace, a nearly 90,000-square-foot shopping center, and includes 500 products from Florida-based suppliers.

Other tenants at Doral Marketplace include Shake Shack, J.Crew, First Watch, GoodVets, The Spot Barbershop, Pacific Dental, PNC Bank, Warby Parker, Tide Dry Cleaners, Ulta Beauty, Apizza Brooklyn Resto + Vino and Chick-fil-A. The design-build team for the Whole Foods store included architect Dynamik Design and general contractor Oak Construction.