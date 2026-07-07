Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new Whole Foods Market anchors Doral Marketplace in South Florida.
DevelopmentFloridaRetailSoutheast

SJC Ventures Opens 43,000 SF Whole Foods Grocery Store in Doral, Florida

by John Nelson

DORAL, FLA. — Atlanta-based SJC Ventures has opened a 43,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market in Doral, a western suburb of Miami. The grocery store anchors Doral Marketplace, a nearly 90,000-square-foot shopping center, and includes 500 products from Florida-based suppliers.

Other tenants at Doral Marketplace include Shake Shack, J.Crew, First Watch, GoodVets, The Spot Barbershop, Pacific Dental, PNC Bank, Warby Parker, Tide Dry Cleaners, Ulta Beauty, Apizza Brooklyn Resto + Vino and Chick-fil-A. The design-build team for the Whole Foods store included architect Dynamik Design and general contractor Oak Construction.

You may also like

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 348-Unit Affordable Housing...

Partnership Underway on 320-Unit Affordable Housing Project in...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 16-Story Moore Office Building...

Trevato Breaks Ground on $120M Multifamily Development at...

McShane Construction Delivers 262-Unit Apartment Development in Greenville

SSH Real Estate Begins Leasing 186-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment...

Tidemark, BOD Holdings Complete 135-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Quilters HQ Relocates to 10,000 SF Store in...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $4.6M Sale of Two-Tenant...