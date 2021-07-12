REBusinessOnline

SJC Ventures Signs Retail Lease for Taste Boutique at The Interlock Project in West Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Southeast

The Interlock

Located at 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest, The Interlock is a $450 million mixed-use development with entertainment, living and dining options, office space and outdoor connections.

ATLANTA — SJC Ventures has signed new tenant, The Taste Boutique, to The Interlock in Atlanta. Located at 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest, The Interlock is a $450 million mixed-use development with entertainment, living and dining options, office space and outdoor connections.

Taste Boutique will occupy 1,448 square feet of space and offer women’s and men’s apparel, home decor items and gifts. This location will be the first brick and mortar store for the lifestyle retailer, which has operated entirely online for 10 years. Taste Boutique is expected to open at the beginning of 2022.

SJC Ventures, the Atlanta-based developer of The Interlock, also recently welcomed the first U.S. location for Puttshack, several first-to-market restaurants and The Bellyard, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel. The developer also signed a lease with Publix for the project’s second phase. SJC Ventures, formerly S.J. Collins Enterprises, is a mixed-use commercial real estate development firm.

The Interlock is a nine-acre property with 200,000 square feet of loft office space, 105,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space, 349 apartments, 18 townhomes, 70 single-family homes and the 161-room Bellyard. The property will also include a 50,000-square-foot incubator space by Georgia Technology Ventures and WeWork’s 120,000-square-foot coworking space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews