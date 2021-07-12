SJC Ventures Signs Retail Lease for Taste Boutique at The Interlock Project in West Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — SJC Ventures has signed new tenant, The Taste Boutique, to The Interlock in Atlanta. Located at 1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest, The Interlock is a $450 million mixed-use development with entertainment, living and dining options, office space and outdoor connections.

Taste Boutique will occupy 1,448 square feet of space and offer women’s and men’s apparel, home decor items and gifts. This location will be the first brick and mortar store for the lifestyle retailer, which has operated entirely online for 10 years. Taste Boutique is expected to open at the beginning of 2022.

SJC Ventures, the Atlanta-based developer of The Interlock, also recently welcomed the first U.S. location for Puttshack, several first-to-market restaurants and The Bellyard, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel. The developer also signed a lease with Publix for the project’s second phase. SJC Ventures, formerly S.J. Collins Enterprises, is a mixed-use commercial real estate development firm.

The Interlock is a nine-acre property with 200,000 square feet of loft office space, 105,000 square feet for retail and restaurant space, 349 apartments, 18 townhomes, 70 single-family homes and the 161-room Bellyard. The property will also include a 50,000-square-foot incubator space by Georgia Technology Ventures and WeWork’s 120,000-square-foot coworking space.