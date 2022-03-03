SJC Ventures Signs Whole Foods to Anchor Boynton Beach Marketplace in South Florida

Located at 7499 W Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach Marketplace is expected to house sit-down restaurants, fast-casual eateries, service establishments and boutique fitness options.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Atlanta-based SJC Ventures has signed a new lease with Whole Foods Market at Boynton Beach Marketplace, a 69,204-square-foot shopping center underway in Boynton Beach.

