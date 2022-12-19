SJC Ventures to Break Ground on 20,000 SF Second Phase of West Ashley Station Retail Development in Charleston

Phase II of West Ashley Station will add 20,000 square feet of shopping, dining and fitness space to the development.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Atlanta-based SJC Ventures has announced plans to break ground on the second phase of West Ashley Station, a retail center in Charleston, later this month. The first phase was built in 2016 with a 45,062-square-foot Whole Foods Market as the anchor tenant. Phase II of the development will add 20,000 square feet of shopping, dining and fitness space. Demolition of a building that formerly housed a Doscher’s IGA Supermarket will occur this month, with vertical construction scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Planned tenants include Hollywood Feed, Hand & Stone, Another Broken Egg, MADabolic, Pacific Dental and GoodVets. The center is currently 93 percent leased.