REBusinessOnline

SJC Ventures to Break Ground on 20,000 SF Second Phase of West Ashley Station Retail Development in Charleston

Posted on by in Development, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

Phase II of West Ashley Station will add 20,000 square feet of shopping, dining and fitness space to the development.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Atlanta-based SJC Ventures has announced plans to break ground on the second phase of West Ashley Station, a retail center in Charleston, later this month. The first phase was built in 2016 with a 45,062-square-foot Whole Foods Market as the anchor tenant. Phase II of the development will add 20,000 square feet of shopping, dining and fitness space. Demolition of a building that formerly housed a Doscher’s IGA Supermarket will occur this month, with vertical construction scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Planned tenants include Hollywood Feed, Hand & Stone, Another Broken Egg, MADabolic, Pacific Dental and GoodVets. The center is currently 93 percent leased.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  