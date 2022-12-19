SJC Ventures to Break Ground on 20,000 SF Second Phase of West Ashley Station Retail Development in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Atlanta-based SJC Ventures has announced plans to break ground on the second phase of West Ashley Station, a retail center in Charleston, later this month. The first phase was built in 2016 with a 45,062-square-foot Whole Foods Market as the anchor tenant. Phase II of the development will add 20,000 square feet of shopping, dining and fitness space. Demolition of a building that formerly housed a Doscher’s IGA Supermarket will occur this month, with vertical construction scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Planned tenants include Hollywood Feed, Hand & Stone, Another Broken Egg, MADabolic, Pacific Dental and GoodVets. The center is currently 93 percent leased.
