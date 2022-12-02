SJC Ventures Tops Out Second Phase of $750M Interlock Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

General contractor Choate Construction has topped out Phase II of The Interlock, which will feature a Publix grocery store, student housing and commercial space.

ATLANTA — SJC Ventures has topped out the second phase of The Interlock, a $750 million mixed-use project located in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. The second phase, built by Choate Construction and anchored by a 42,000-square-foot Publix, features 275,000 square feet of commercial space and 670 units of student housing for Georgia Tech students. Construction on the second phase began in May 2021.

Additionally, four new retailers have inked leases at The Interlock. Pinky Promise Champagne Bar, The X Pot — a Korean barbecue and hot pot restaurant, City Nails and GoodVets will join the tenant lineup. Previously announced tenants include Starbucks Coffee, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Salon Lofts and Five Guys.

Stream Realty Partners is managing leasing for the office space at the development on behalf of SJC Ventures.