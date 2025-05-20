SJC Ventures Unveils Plans for $100M Transformation of Harford Mall Site in Metro Baltimore

BEL AIR, MD. — SJC Ventures has unveiled plans for a $100 million transformation of the Harford Mall site located in Bel Air, roughly 23 miles north of Baltimore. The redevelopment is a partnership between the Atlanta-based mixed-use development firm and the mall owner, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based CBL Properties.

Upon approval by the Bel Air Economic and Community Development Commission, the redevelopment project will feature 48,000 square feet of open-air retail, restaurants and amenities that will replace a former Macy’s store, as well as a 35,000-square-foot grocery store. If approved, the new development will complement SJC’s project on the mall’s former Sears parcel, as well as the multifamily development adjacent to the former Sears.

SJC Ventures also plans to incorporate pedestrian walkways for enhanced connectivity, pocket parks and open gathering spaces at the Harford Mall site.