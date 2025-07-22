SJP Properties Breaks Ground on 370,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Project in New Brunswick, New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — New York City-based developer SJP Properties has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot office and life sciences project in the Central New Jersey community of New Brunswick. The 10-story building will be known as the Nokia Bell Labs Headquarters facility and represents Phase II of a larger development known as the HELIX NJ Innovation District (previously known as HELIX Health + Life Science Exchange). SJP is developing the HELIX project in partnership with the New Brunswick Development Corp. PNC Bank provided construction financing for the project, completion of which is slated for late 2027.