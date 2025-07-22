Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Nokia-Bell-Labs-Headquarters-New-Brunswick
The new Nokia Bell Labs Headquarters building will be situated directly across from the New Jersey Innovation HUB, the Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine & Science and the Rutgers School of Medicine, all of which are under construction as part of Phase I of the HELIX New Jersey Innovation District in New Brunswick.
DevelopmentLife SciencesNew JerseyNortheastOffice

SJP Properties Breaks Ground on 370,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Project in New Brunswick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — New York City-based developer SJP Properties has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot office and life sciences project in the Central New Jersey community of New Brunswick. The 10-story building will be known as the Nokia Bell Labs Headquarters facility and represents Phase II of a larger development known as the HELIX NJ Innovation District (previously known as HELIX Health + Life Science Exchange). SJP is developing the HELIX project in partnership with the New Brunswick Development Corp. PNC Bank provided construction financing for the project, completion of which is slated for late 2027.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $54M Loan for Refinancing of Long...

Alpine Residential, Fields Grade Complete Lease-Up of 87-Unit...

CBRE Opens 17,500 SF Office at Oswald Tower...

CBRE Negotiates 85,100 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in...

Portman to Develop 332-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro...

Lima One Capital Relocates Headquarters in Downtown Greenville...

Janapriya Group Breaks Ground on 22-Acre Mixed-Use Project...

JLL Brokers Sale of 200,000 SF Office Building...

Tri Pointe Homes Signs 24,000 SF Office Lease...