SJP Properties Completes 30,000 SF Office Project in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — General contractor SJP Properties has completed a 30,000-square-foot office project in Newark that is a build-to-suit for KS Engineering. The new space includes a boardroom and reception area at the entry, huddle rooms, a café with a virtual golf and gaming area, a wellness room and a library/lounge. Design-build firm Ware Malcomb provided interior and exterior design services for the project.

