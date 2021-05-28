REBusinessOnline

SJP Properties Completes Redevelopment of 270,000 SF Office Building in Iselin, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

ISELIN, N.J. — New York City-based SJP Properties has completed the redevelopment of a 270,000-square-foot office building located at 200 Wood Ave. S. in the Northern New Jersey community of Iselin. The project upgraded the lobby, fitness center and common areas and also enhanced the outdoor spaces to allow for additional amenities. In addition, global shipping firm DSV recently signed a 97,000-square-foot lease for its new U.S. headquarters at the building. SJP Properties acquired the transit-oriented asset in 2020.

