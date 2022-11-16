SJP Properties, Manulife Begin Construction on Phase I of 6.5 MSF Industrial Park in Savannah

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

The first building at Georgia International Commerce Centre in Savannah, Ga., will span 1 million square feet and feature 40-foot clear heights.

SAVANNAH, GA. — SJP Properties and Manulife Investment Management have begun construction on the first phase of Georgia International Commerce Centre (GICC), an 809-acre industrial park in Savannah. At full buildout, GICC will comprise 12 buildings spanning 6.5 million square feet. SJP is partnering with Manulife on the first facility and with Chesterfield and Atalaya Capital Management on the overall development. Plans for GICC call for 250,000- to 1.3 million-square-foot buildings, each with cross-dock, front-load or rear-load configurations.

The first building, which will span 1 million square feet, will feature 40-foot clear heights, 228 dock doors, four drive-in ramps, 273 trailer parking spots, a 185-foot-deep truck court and car parking for roughly 190 employees. The building is set to be delivered in July 2023 and is available for lease. Stephen Ezelle of Gilbert & Ezelle Inc., a regional non-owned affiliate of Cushman & Wakefield, is serving as the exclusive leasing agent for GICC. The park is situated within three miles of I-16, 22 miles from the Port of Savannah and near the recently announced, 16 million-square-foot Hyundai manufacturing facility.