SJP Properties, PGIM Complete $15M Renovation of Manhattan Office Building

Since acquiring the building four years ago, SJP Properties and PGIM have invested more than $15 million in capital improovements.

NEW YORK CITY — SJP Properties and PGIM Real Estate have completed a $15 million renovation project at 470 Park Avenue, a 300,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan. The multi-year project refreshed the building façade, replaced windows to increase natural lighting, delivered custom buildouts of select suites, upgraded infrastructure, improved sustainability systems and modernized the elevator system. Ownership also added a new tenant lounge and outdoor space for meetings, presentations and conferences and updated the building’s retail space.

