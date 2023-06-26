SJP, Scotto Break Ground on 260,000 SF Office Project in Morristown, New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A partnership between New York City-based SJP Properties and Scotto Properties has broken ground on M Station West, a 260,000-square-foot office project in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. Designed by Gensler and inclusive of retail space, the two-building complex will serve as the new flagship office of Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical company that is based in Paris. Sanofi plans to employ nearly 2,000 people at the campus, which is slated for a first-quarter 2025 delivery. The partnership completed the 120,0000-square-foot M Station East in July 2022.