Designed to achieve LEED certification, M Station’s two buildings will be bridged by a 1,000-car parking structure that includes public parking for the development’s onsite retail space.
SJP, Scotto Break Ground on 260,000 SF Office Project in Morristown, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A partnership between New York City-based SJP Properties and Scotto Properties has broken ground on M Station West, a 260,000-square-foot office project in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. Designed by Gensler and inclusive of retail space, the two-building complex will serve as the new flagship office of Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical company that is based in Paris. Sanofi plans to employ nearly 2,000 people at the campus, which is slated for a first-quarter 2025 delivery. The partnership completed the 120,0000-square-foot M Station East in July 2022.

