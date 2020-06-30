SK Innovation to Invest $940M in Battery Plant Campus in North Georgia

COMMERCE, GA. — SK innovation, a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric vehicles, will invest an additional $940 million and create another 600 jobs at its business park in Commerce. The most recent investment plans will include a 430,000-square-foot plant at the property. A timeline for construction was not disclosed. The South Korean-based company originally announced in November 2018 that it would build two plants worth $1.67 billion and create 2,000 jobs in Commerce. SK innovation broke ground on the first plant in March 2019, and will begin construction on the second plant this July. Customers for SK innovation’s battery business include Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai-Kia Motors and Ford Motor Co.