SK Investments Group Unveils Plans to Build 1,200-Unit Apartment Project in Pontiac, Michigan

The Shores at Crystal Lake will include a variety of retail and public spaces.

PONTIAC, MICH. — SK Investments Group has unveiled plans to build The Shores at Crystal Lake, a 34-acre development with more than 1,200 apartment units in Pontiac, a northern suburb of Detroit. Plans also call for a mix of retail, dining, recreational and entertainment space. The project team includes architect Kreiger-Klatt and civil engineer and surveying firm Spalding DeDecker. Tim O’Brien, a Pontiac native and former principal of local development company O’Brien Group, will serve as strategic advisor. The site plan final approval is anticipated for this fall, with construction expected to begin in mid-to-late 2023. SK Investments Group is a South Florida-based developer.