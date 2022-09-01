SK Lubricants Americas Signs 23,624 SF Office Lease Extension in Houston’s Energy Corridor
HOUSTON — SK Lubricants Americas has signed a 23,624-square-foot office lease extension at 11700 Katy Freeway, a 14-story, 325,000-square-foot building in Houston’s Energy Corridor. Kevin Poynter of Poynter Commercial Properties Corp. represented the landlord, an affiliate of ATCAP Partners, in the lease negotiations. Jason Whittington of NAI Partners represented the tenant.
