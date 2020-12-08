Skanska Acquires Land for 27-Story Office Project in Boston for $177M

BOSTON — Skanska, an international developer based in Sweden, has paid $177 million to acquire land in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood for the development of a 27-story office building. The 58,000-square-foot building will be located at 380 Stuart St. and will also house street-level retail space and a below-ground parking deck. The seller of the land was John Hancock Life Insurance Co. A construction timeline was not disclosed.