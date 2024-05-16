Thursday, May 16, 2024
The interior of Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University is designed for various teaching and learning styles, including traditional lectures and informal collaborations. Two 120-seat classrooms, two 65-seat classrooms and breakout rooms throughout the building will support increased enrollment and team-based learning.
Skanska, B. Bell Break Ground on $54.5M Academic Building at Rice University in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — General contractors Skanska and B. Bell Builders have broken ground on the Jones Graduate School of Business, a $54.5 million academic building on the campus of Rice University in Houston. Designed by Houston-based Kirksey Architecture and Architecture Research Office, the new building will be integrated into McNair Hall, the current home of the business school. In addition to classrooms and office spaces, the new building will feature dining areas and private event rooms. Completion is slated for spring 2026.

