Friday, June 19, 2026
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AgriLife-Meat-Science-&-Technology-Building-Texas-A&M-University
In addition to the future AgriLife Meat Science & Technology Building (pictured) at Texas A&M University, Skanska recently completed the Wayne Roberts ‘85 Building, a centerpiece of the university's Mays Business School.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

Skanska Breaks Ground on $134M Academic Project at Texas A&M University in College Station

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — International development and construction company Skanska has broken ground on an academic project at Texas A&M University in College Station that is valued at approximately $134 million. The AgriLife Meat Science & Technology Building will span 85,600 square feet and will serve as a cornerstone of a future agriculture district on the university’s West Campus. The facility will feature updated labs, classrooms and processing space to support applied research and hands-on education, as well as a retail outlet with a public storefront for products developed at the center. Construction is expected to be complete in 2028.

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