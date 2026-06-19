Skanska Breaks Ground on $134M Academic Project at Texas A&M University in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — International development and construction company Skanska has broken ground on an academic project at Texas A&M University in College Station that is valued at approximately $134 million. The AgriLife Meat Science & Technology Building will span 85,600 square feet and will serve as a cornerstone of a future agriculture district on the university’s West Campus. The facility will feature updated labs, classrooms and processing space to support applied research and hands-on education, as well as a retail outlet with a public storefront for products developed at the center. Construction is expected to be complete in 2028.