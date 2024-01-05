Friday, January 5, 2024
NOAA-Newport-Rhode-Island
The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration's new operations facility in Newport, Rhode Island, is expected to be complete by 2027.
Skanska Breaks Ground on $147M Project for U.S. Navy in Newport, Rhode Island

by Taylor Williams

NEWPORT, R.I. — International developer and construction firm Skanska has broken ground on a $147 million project for the U.S. Navy in Newport, Rhode Island. The facility will serve as the new operations center for the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration. The project will include the construction of a new pier to accommodate four large vessels and associated utilities, as well as a supporting 22,129-square-foot administration building with parking, exterior storage and an adjacent loading and laydown area. Construction began in December and is expected to be complete by 2027.

