Located at 10770 NE 8th St. in Bellevue, Wash., The Eight is a 25-story tower offering 799,933 square feet of office space. (Photo credit: David Sundberg-Esto)
Skanska Completes 799,933 SF The Eight Office Tower in Bellevue, Washington

by Amy Works

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Skanska Commercial Development, with Pickard Chilton as architect, has completed The Eight, a 25-story office tower at 10770 NE 8th St. in Bellevue. The 799,933-square-foot tower features ground-floor retail space, an office lobby, publicly accessible lobby lounge, column-free floor plates, 14-foot ceilings and an independent pavilion. Project partners included Skanska USA as general contractor, Adamson Associates as architect of record, Magnusson Klemencic Associates as structural engineer and Michael Hsu Office of Architecture as interior designer.

