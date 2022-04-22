REBusinessOnline

Skanska Completes 118,000 SF Expansion of Brookline High School in Boston

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — International developer Skanska has completed a 118,000-square-foot expansion project in Boston for Brookline High School. The new building sits partially atop the MBTA’s Brookline Hills station and features lab space, classrooms for general use, dedicated event space, dining and food service areas, a library and collaboration spaces. Skanska also demolished a large portion of the existing campus to build a new, 70,000-square-foot wing with biology and chemistry labs/classrooms, collaboration and maker spaces, a culinary arts kitchen and a student restaurant/café.

 

