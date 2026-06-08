Skanska Completes 250,000 SF Academic Project at University of Texas at Tyler

TYLER, TEXAS — International development and construction company Skanska has completed a 250,000-square-foot academic project in Tyler, about 100 miles east of Dallas. The five-story building is the new medical school for the University of Texas at Tyler and houses classrooms and advanced teaching laboratories, as well as spaces for both collaborative and hands-on training. The project also includes a seven-story parking garage with an integrated facilities office and a skybridge connecting the new medical school to the existing hospital. HGR General Contractors handled construction of the project.