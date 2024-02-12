Skanska Completes 375,000 SF Office Building in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — International developer Skanska has completed construction on 1550 on the Green, a 375,000-square-foot office building in downtown Houston. Bjarke Ingels Group designed the 28-story building, which Skanska broke ground in June 2021 and topped out last February. Amenities include multiple indoor and outdoor terraces overlooking Discovery Green park, a 9,400-square-foot rooftop event space, a fitness center with space for private classes and 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.