Skanska Completes $70M Redevelopment of Historic Building at Lehigh University

BETHLEHEM, PA. — International developer and construction firm Skanska has completed the $70 million redevelopment of a historic building on the campus of Lehigh University in Bethlehem. The Clayton University Center was originally built in 1868. The redevelopment involved upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems, installing a full fire protection system and adding multiple kitchen and food delivery areas. The redevelopment also entailed renovations of numerous interior common areas, as well as the preservation of the building’s façade, and the project team also undertook various sustainability measures. Shepley Bulfinch designed the redevelopment, which began in late 2022.