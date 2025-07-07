Skanska Completes Healthcare Renovation Project in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — International development and construction firm Skanska has completed the renovation of the Hospital for Special Surgery Sports Medicine Institute West Side in Midtown Manhattan. The project transformed the fourth floor of the facility into an outpatient clinic and introduced 15 new exam rooms, offices and a storage area. Skanska, working with Batska Consulting Group, also upgraded the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems to accommodate the new operations. Additional improvements included the integration of a new X-ray room and an ultrasound-guided injection exam room. Construction began in August 2024.