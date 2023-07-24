Monday, July 24, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
VHC Health’s Outpatient Pavilion features examination and treatment rooms, radiology and imaging suites, operating rooms and dedicated space for women’s health services.
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastVirginia

Skanska Delivers 245,000 SF Medical Office Building in Arlington, Virginia

by John Nelson

ARLINGTON, VA. — Development and construction firm Skanska has completed the construction of a 245,000-square-foot medical office building in Arlington on behalf of VHC Health. The Outpatient Pavilion facility includes physical therapy examination and treatment rooms, radiology and imaging suites, examination clinics and six operating rooms. Additionally, there is 22,000 square feet of space dedicated to women’s health services. Skanska previously delivered an adjacent parking garage, featuring capacity for more than 1,600 cars, in 2021.

You may also like

Amazon Underway on $120M Satellite Processing Facility on...

Northmarq Arranges $70M Refinancing for Two Multifamily Communities...

Walker & Dunlop Brokers Sale of 271-Unit Apartment...

Cushman & Wakefield Secures 216,317 SF Industrial Lease...

Seefried Industrial Underway on 842,043 SF Project for...

Hobi International Signs 98,489 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Bridge Industrial Acquires 13-Acre Site for Bridge Point...

Lee & Associates Negotiates $10.7M Sale of Industrial...

Partnership Completes 249-Unit Apartment Complex in Mount Vernon,...