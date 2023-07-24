Skanska Delivers 245,000 SF Medical Office Building in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — Development and construction firm Skanska has completed the construction of a 245,000-square-foot medical office building in Arlington on behalf of VHC Health. The Outpatient Pavilion facility includes physical therapy examination and treatment rooms, radiology and imaging suites, examination clinics and six operating rooms. Additionally, there is 22,000 square feet of space dedicated to women’s health services. Skanska previously delivered an adjacent parking garage, featuring capacity for more than 1,600 cars, in 2021.