Skanska Invests $216M for Development of Office Project in Downtown Washington, D.C.

Known as 17xM, the property will rise 11 stories in the central business district.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Swedish developer Skanska is investing $216 million in U.S. dollars for the development of 17xM, an 11-story office project in the central business district of Washington, D.C.

Located at the intersection of 17th and M streets, the building will span 334,000 square feet. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall with completion slated for 2024.

More than 50 percent of the project is pre-leased. Global law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP has signed a 16-year lease at the property.

Skanska is pursuing LEED Gold and Fitwel certifications for the building. Currently, 17xM is the first WiredScore SmartScore-certified office building in North America, according to the developer. The certification assesses a smart building for both its user functionality and technological foundation. Plans call for MERV-13 air filtration, air quality censors, touchless access and other sustainable and wellness-focused features.

Amenities will include a covered drop-off area, lobby attendant, rooftop conference area, rooftop lounge, 5,500-square-foot fitness center, bicycle room and outdoor terraces.

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates is the project architect. CBRE is handling leasing of the office portion, while local firm Dochter & Alexander Retail Advisors is the leasing agent for the retail portion.

Since 2009, Skanska has invested more than $3.2 billion in commercial and multifamily projects across select U.S. markets.

— Kristin Hiller