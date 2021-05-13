Skanska Invests $476M in The Eight Spec Office Development in Bellevue, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Office, Washington, Western

Located in Bellevue, Wash., the 25-story The Eight will offer 540,000 square feet of office space and 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Skanska has announced a $476 million investment in The Eight, a previously announced, 25-story office tower at the intersection of Northeast 8th Street and 108th Avenue Northeast in Bellevue. The project is Skanska’s sixth development in the Greater Seattle area and its second project in Bellevue since starting operations in the region in 2011.

Construction is slated to begin in June, with completion scheduled for fourth-quarter 2023. The investment includes a construction contract worth approximately $270 million.

The 540,000-square-foot development will include a 3,190-square-foot private rooftop deck, seven alternating indoor/outdoor exterior balconies, 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and four levels of below-grade parking with valet services and electric-car charging stations.