Skanska Sells Two Office Buildings in Houston’s Energy Corridor for $147M

HOUSTON — International developer Skanska has sold West Memorial Place I and II, two office buildings located in Houston’s Energy Corridor submarket, for $147 million. The two-building complex totals approximately 716,000 square feet. West Memorial Place I was completed in 2015, and the sister building was completed in 2016. Amenities include a fitness center, onsite dining options and a connected parking structure. The buyer was a joint venture led by Houston-based Fuller Realty Interests LLC.

