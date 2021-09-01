REBusinessOnline

Skanska to Build $129M Office Development in Arlington, Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Office, Southeast, Virginia

3901 Fairfax

ARLINGTON, VA. — Skanska USA will invest $129 million to build 3901 Fairfax, an office development in Arlington. Construction is expected to begin this month, and the project is slated for completion in 2023.

3901 Fairfax will be a nine-story, approximately 204,514-square-foot office building and will include a private rooftop deck, conference center, ground floor fitness center, 250-space parking garage with electric car charging stations, ground-floor retail space and a public plaza.

Skanska USA received WELL Core Pre-certification for the project and will try to get LEED and WiredScore Gold certifications, as well as an Energy Star certification.

