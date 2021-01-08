Skanska to Construct $187M Healthcare Building in Downtown Orlando

Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute will feature an eight-story building with 75 in-patient rooms and 10 operating rooms, as well as an adjoining six-story medical office building with another 12 operating rooms and two floors of ambulatory services. (Rendering courtesy of EYP Architecture & Engineering)

ORLANDO, FLA. — Skanska USA will construct Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute, a two-building, 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in downtown Orlando that will include a medical pavilion and outpatient surgery center. Construction is expected to cost $187 million., The development will feature an eight-story building with 75 in-patient rooms and 10 operating rooms, as well as an adjoining six-story medical office building with another 12 operating rooms and two floors of ambulatory services. EYP Architecture & Engineering designed the facility. The medical pavilion and outpatient surgery center are expected to deliver in 2022 and the rest of the center will open in 2023. The facility will be part of the OrlandoHealth network.