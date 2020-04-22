REBusinessOnline

Skanska to Construct $42M Mixed-Use Building for University of South Florida in Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

The 120,000-square-foot building will comprise office, lab and retail space within USF’s Research Park.

TAMPA, FLA. — Skanska USA will construct a three-story, 120,000-square-foot office and research lab for the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa. The $42 million project is situated within USF’s Research Park, which is located at 3802 Spectrum Blvd. on the southern end of campus and 10 miles north of downtown Tampa. The building will also offer ground-floor retail and restaurant options. Completion is slated for fall 2021. Gensler designed the building, which will expand the park’s capacity by 30 percent.

