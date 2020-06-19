Skanska to Develop 25-Story Office Tower in Downtown Bellevue, Washington

Posted on by in Development, Office, Washington, Western

Rising 25 stories in downtown Bellevue, Washington, The Eight will feature 540,000 square feet of office space.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Skanska has unveiled plans for The Eight, an office tower located at the intersection of NE Eighth Street and 108th Avenue NE in downtown Bellevue.

Totaling 540,000 square feet, the 25-story office building will offer large, flexible floor plates, seven alternating indoor/outdoor balconies, 7,000 square feet of open public space and 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, as well as a 1,200-square-foot retail pavilion.

Tenant amenities at The Eight will include a dedicated floor for tenant event spaces; a health and wellness center with an outdoor patio; an outdoor deck with seating; bicycle commuter facilities; and electric car and bike charging.

Skanska acquired the land for The Eight in July 2018 and currently is finalizing design for final administrative design review and approval from the City of Bellevue.