Skanska to Develop $64M Data Center for Flexential in Hillsboro, Oregon

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Industrial, Oregon, Western

H3-Flexential-Hillsboro-OR

The first phase of H3 – Flexential Data Center in Hillsboro, Ore., includes a 349,827-squre-foot data center.

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Skanska has signed a multi-phase contract with Flexential Corp. to develop H3 – Flexential Data Center in Hillsboro, a western suburb of Portland. The $64 million first phase includes a 349,827-square-foot Tier III data center with a structural steel core and concrete tilt panels as the primary façade.

The first data hall will support an initial IT capacity of 4.5 megawatts. Construction is underway with completion slated for September 2021.

Flexential is an IT solutions provider based in Charlotte, N.C. The company’s clients include healthcare systems, financial services corporations, digital media and communications companies and technology firms.

