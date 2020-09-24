Skanska Tops Out 118,000 SF New Building at Brookline High School in Boston

BOSTON — International developer Skanska has topped out a new 118,000-square-foot building at Brookline High School by the MBTA Green Line Brookline Hills station in Boston. The building will include classrooms for physics, special education and general use, dedicated event space, dining and food service areas, a library, various collaboration spaces and room for general administrative work. Completion is slated for November 2021. In addition, Skanska is renovating an existing building to feature 70,000 square feet of biology and chemistry labs and classrooms, collaboration and maker spaces, a culinary arts kitchen and a student restaurant with café seating.