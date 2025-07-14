Skanska Tops Out $248M Life Sciences Project in Laurel Hollow, New York

LAUREL HOLLOW, N.Y. — International development and construction firm Skanska has topped out a $248 million life sciences project in Laurel Hollow, located on Long Island. The 379,500-square-foot facility is known as the Artificial Intelligence and Quantitative Biology building and is part of the initial phase of the expansion of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory campus. Upon completion, the facility will include neuroscience labs, an AI research center, conference center and housing for visiting scientists. Phase II of the development will feature an 81,000-square-foot research, housing and conference center and a 56,000-square-foot housing and collaborative research center for visiting scientists. Empire State Development has committed $55 million in funding to the project, substantial completion of which is expected by early 2027.